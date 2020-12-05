Police say tortured Faisalabad minor reunited with family

Hours after a case was registered on Saturday against members of a family for savagely beating a minor girl, the child was reunited with her parents, police said.



The spokesperson said that the child would be shifted to the Child Protection Bureau and that she would be presented before the court on Monday.

The police had registered the case on the complaint of the Child Protection Bureau.

The bureau came into action after a video had surfaced of a family beating the child.

Earlier, the police had said that raids were being conducted to apprehend the suspects that tortured the child.

Violation of child rights

Meanwhile, Child Protection Bureau Chairperson Sarah Ahmad said that the 12-year-old is a domestic worker employed by a family.

"The family members said that they were hitting the child as she is a mental patient. This is no justification for hitting her," Ahmad said, adding that having a young girl such as her as an employee was a violation of child rights.

The chairperson said that a case has been registered against the man and his wife.

CM Buzdar takes notice

Similarly, Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, had taken notice of the incident and sought a report from RPO Faisalabad, a statement from the provincial government said.

"The chief minister has directed to take legal action against those involved in torturing the innocent child," the statement said, adding: "Justice will be ensured to the innocent child."

In the FIR registered against the suspects, it is mentioned that the incident had taken place in Faisalabad's Eden Valley neighbourhood.

It further stated that the incident had taken place on December 3, however, an official from the child protection bureau had informed the police about it on Dec 5.