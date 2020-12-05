Pakistan gives UN counter-terrorism chief dossier on India’s terror campaign

Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United Nations Munir Akram.

UNITED NATIONS: Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United Nations (UN), Munir Akram, on Friday handed over a dossier on Indian terrorism to UN Under-Secretary-General for Counter-Terrorism, Vladimir Voronkov, an oficial of Pakistani Mission said.



The UN counter-terrorism chief promised to “study” the dossier, which has been prepared by Pakistani agencies after full investigation of India’s systematic campaign to promote terrorism and subversion in Pakistan, the official said.

During the meeting, which took place on Thursday, Voronkov also urged India and Pakistan to reduce tensions and engage in a dialogue and pursue a solution in accordance with the UN Charter and Security Council resolutions.

On Nov 24, Ambassador Akram handed over the same dossier to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres when he met him.

The Pakistani envoy also held a “productive meeting” with the Assistant Secretary-General and Executive Director of the Counter-Terrorism Executive Directorate, Michele Coninsx, on Friday.

Islamabad on November 15 presented a detailed dossier containing evidence of India's involvement in terrorism being carried out in Pakistan.

"Today, we have irrefutable facts that we will present before the nation and the international community through this dossier," Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said as he addressed a press briefing at the Foreign Office alongside Director-General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar.

The ISPR chief said India had suffered "substantial loss" in Pakistan's "befitting reply".

"You can see a pattern of constant ceasefire violations," Qureshi had said, adding that the dossier contains many details and some of them will be used in "the time of need".

"The world knows that when Pakistan was busy partnering in the peace process, India was laying a web of terrorism around us," said the country's top diplomat.