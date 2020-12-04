close
Fri Dec 04, 2020
December 4, 2020

Last solar eclipse of 2020 to occur on Dec 14: Pakistan Meteorological Department

KARACHI: The  Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Friday announced that the last solar eclipse of 2020 will occur on  Monday, December 14.

The PMD  said that the eclipse will not be visible in Pakistan, adding that people living in most South African and South American countries will be able to witness the phenomenon.

The eclipse will start at 6:34 pm Pakistan Standard Time and end at 11:53 pm.

According to  Geo News,   the eclipse will also be visible in the Atlantic and the Indian Oceans as well as the South Pole.


