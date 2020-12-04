Last solar eclipse of 2020 to occur on Dec 14: Pakistan Meteorological Department

Photo: File

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Friday announced that the last solar eclipse of 2020 will occur on Monday, December 14.

The PMD said that the eclipse will not be visible in Pakistan, adding that people living in most South African and South American countries will be able to witness the phenomenon.

The eclipse will start at 6:34 pm Pakistan Standard Time and end at 11:53 pm.

According to Geo News, the eclipse will also be visible in the Atlantic and the Indian Oceans as well as the South Pole.



