Karachi and other parts of Sindh will continue to experience "routine" fog till December 10, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said Friday, citing low temperatures and humidity.

The PMD has predicted that the port city will see less fog once the western system reaches the area from December 6 to 7, adding that the winds will start blowing in Karachi and other parts of Sindh from December 10.

Fog develops when the cool air mixes with warm moist air over the water, and the moist air cools until its humidity reaches 100%.

Stressing that the fog was seasonal, the Met office said it usually disappears after the sun rises and temperature increases. It added that the areas closer to sea, canals and rivers are more prone to fog.