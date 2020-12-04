Growth in Pakistani exports reflecting a healthy trend: Abdul Razak Dawood

Adviser to PM on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood. Photo: File

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood on Thursday said that Pakistan's export industry has witnessed a boost in the month of November 2020.



According to Geo News, he shared some statistical figures on his official Twitter account, informed the masses that several of Pakistan's exports witnessed significant growth, including home textiles (20%), pharmaceutical products (20%), rice (14%), surgical goods (11%), stockings & socks (41%), and jerseys & pullovers (21%).

He wrote that the exports of women's garments saw an 11% increase, while men's garments saw a 4.3% growth as compared to Nov 2019.

"This is in line with our policy of promotion of value-added exports and reflects a healthy trend," the adviser wrote.

According to the article, Pakistan's economy witnessed positive signs during the first quarter of the ongoing fiscal year 2020-21 (FY20-21) as remittances grew 26.5%, foreign direct investment (FDI) rose 9.1%, tax collection went up 4.5%, and the primary balance has been in a surplus worth Rs258 billion.

According to official sources, the PTI government's "prudent and timely policies" bolstered large-scale manufacturing (LSM), which registered a 4.8% growth, while the cement sector expanded 20% at 100% capacity utilisation.







