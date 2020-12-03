Visual Studies entry test to be held on Dec 6: Karachi University

The silver jubilee gate of the University of Karachi. Photo: File

Karachi University will hold the entry test for bachelors of design and bachelors of fine arts (four-year degree program) and bachelors of architecture (five-year degree program) on December 06, 2020, the varsity said in a statement on Thursday.



The university's admissions incharge Dr Saima Akhtar, in the statement, advised that candidates could print their admit cards from the official web portal — www.uokadmission.edu.pk.

"All necessary information regarding the test timing and examination centers are available on the admit cards while students would also get SMS and email regarding their examination centers and timing of the entry test," she said.

Dr Akhtar said that candidates should strictly follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) defined by the government to prevent the spread of the COVID-19.