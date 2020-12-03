PML-N’s Zubair says it was Ishaq Dar’s personal decision to appear on BBC

Mohammad Zubair says that it was Ishaq Dar's right to give an interview. Photo: File

PML-N leader Mohammad Zubair on Thursday called former finance minister Ishaq Dar's appearance on BBC's HARD stalk show a "personal decision".

"It is his [Dar] right to give an interview," said the former Sindh governor while speaking on Geo Pakistan.

The interview in question has made Dar recipient to intense trolling on social media over his unpreparedness to answer Stephen Sackur's question. Dar had also claimed that he owned only one property in Pakistan - which has been seized by the government on court orders.

However, Zubair was of the view that the reaction to the interview was one-sided.

"There are two aspects: the one regarding his wealth statement which we cannot comment on since it is a matter between Dar and the tax authorities."



"The other," he continued, "is what Dar said about Pakistan's economy which has been ignored by the media."

The PML-N leader said Dar showed the reality of Imran Khan and his government by comparing the country's economic situation in 2018 and now.

‘Nawaz Sharif will not return to Pakistan’

When asked if the former premier was planning on returning to the country after being declared a proclaimed offender by the Islamabad High Court, Zubair said Nawaz would not return until he is promised a fair trial.

"The PML-N does not have to prove its bravado or principles to anyone," he added.

Zubair said it was yet to be decided whether the PML-N supremo would address the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) rally in Lahore on December 13.

He said the Opposition was not looking to take permission of the government to hold a public gathering.