NEW ZEALAND: Pakistani team is missing the pre-match training sessions because it is strictly abiding by New Zealand's coronavirus safety protocols, said the Pakistani skipper and team captain Babar Azam on Thursday.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) shared the captain's video message on Twitter, where he that "once cricket resumes, he is sure that [the team] will forget about the restrictions of [the] isolation facility."

Sharing that cricketers have been missing their usual practice sessions, Azam said that the players want to resume the game as soon as possible and that it is an honour for the team to represent Pakistan.

"Ups and downs are part of life but they have to be faced and tackled in accordance with the situation," he added.

The promising batsman said that New Zealand's COVID-19 safety protocols are very different from that of England, because of which players have to support and talk to boost each other's morale.

"We have been missing our practice sessions. All of us want to start playing cricket as soon as possible, "he said. "We are a big squad of 50 people so it's a tough task to handle it, but the bonding within groups is helping players get through this tough time," he continued.

Pakistan will play three T20Is and two Test matches in New Zealand next month. On the sidelines, Pakistan Shaheens will also play two 4-day games against New Zealand A on the tour.