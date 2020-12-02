PIA issues transfer orders for 450 employees for the first time

A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane prepares to take-off. — AFP/Files

For the first time, Pakistan International Airline's (PIA) management has ordered the transfer of 450 employees from Karachi to Islamabad, Geo News reported Wednesday, citing sources.



According to the sources, the PIA management has asked the 450 employees of the flag carrier's marketing department to shift from the port city to the capital by December 28.

All PIA offices in Sindh — except the ones in Larkana — have been closed, sources said, adding that the officers were first transferred from interior Sindh to Karachi.

Now, PIA has issued orders for transferring the officers from Karachi to Islamabad, sources said.



"The officers are suffering from severe anxiety and frustration after receiving sudden transfer orders," the sources added.