PM Imran Khan announces reduction in ex-mill price of sugar by Rs20/kg

Photo: File

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday announced that the government, through effective intervention, has finally reduced the ex-mill prices of sugar by Rs20 per kilogramme.

According to a report by Geo News, last month, the prices of sugar had skyrocketed to Rs99-100 per kg from October's price of Rs98 per kg.

The PM took to his Twitter account and wrote that ex-mill prices of sugar have been reduced within 20 days.

"[The] distribution of imported sugar at control rates & timely start of [the] crushing season also ensured," the PM tweeted. "I have asked provinces to ensure fair & swift cane payments are made to farmers."

In early November, the federal government had said that it would reduce sugar prices by Rs15-Rs20.

Addressing a press conference related to the announcement, the Federal Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar had said that the government has procured over one hundred tons of imported sugar to meet the demand.

"More than 50,000 tons of sugar will soon be [available] in the market," he had said, adding that controlling inflation was the government's top priority.