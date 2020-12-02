close
Wed Dec 02, 2020
Pakistan

Web Desk
December 2, 2020

Kidnapped girl found dead at deserted place in Faisalabad

Pakistan

Web Desk
Wed, Dec 02, 2020

FAISALABAD:   The body of a girl who  was kidnapped from her house, was  found  at a deserted place in Faisalabad on Wednesday, according to police.

Police found Savera's body from a deserted place in Dhanola. A day earlier, armed men had barged into her  house and shot dead her mother.

Following her mother's killing, Savera had also been kidnapped from her house.

Police said they have filed a case and a probe is underway to determine the motive for the murder. 

