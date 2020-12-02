Kidnapped girl found dead at deserted place in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: The body of a girl who was kidnapped from her house, was found at a deserted place in Faisalabad on Wednesday, according to police.

Police found Savera's body from a deserted place in Dhanola. A day earlier, armed men had barged into her house and shot dead her mother.

Following her mother's killing, Savera had also been kidnapped from her house.

Police said they have filed a case and a probe is underway to determine the motive for the murder.