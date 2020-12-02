TTP militant who confessed to martyring 9 Khasadar officials arrested in Charsadda

Representational image. Photo: File

The Police and Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Wednesday arrested a man who had been involved in several terrorist activities in Mohmand and Charsadda.

According to police officials, the accused belonged to the Tehrik-i-Taliban (TTP) and admitted that he had martyred several security officers and was involved in 21 terrorist operations.

Geo News reported, the Superintendent of Police (SP) investigation said that security forces not only arrested the terrorist but also recovered two hand grenades and a Kalashnikov from him.



The terrorist had previously martyred nine officers of the paramilitary forces (Khasadars) during different operations, while also martyring one officer of the Pakistan Army.

"CTD Mardan has confirmed that more than seven cases had been registered against him in the past," the SP said. "He was also behind the suicide attacks in Tangi Kachehri and Ghalani areas."



