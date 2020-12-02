Coronavirus in Pakistan: 75 more succumb to virus in 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: The coronavirus situation in the country is deteriorating with the fatality rate also increasing rapidly across Pakistan.



Pakistan in the last 24 hours reported at least 2,829 new COVID-19 cases and 75 deaths, as per the data issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Wednesday.

The data showed that at least 35,197 people were tested, of whom 2,829 were diagnosed as positive for the coronavirus. The results take the country's positivity rate to 8.04%.

The death toll recorded in the last 24 hours was also the highest in a single day since July 9. So far, 8,166 people have succumbed to the virus in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, 345,365 patients have recovered from the respiratory illness, of whom 2,079 have made a recovery in the last 24 hours. There are now 49,780 active cases in the country.

The condition of 2,244 patients is reported critical in the country.

The NCOC stats said the number of coronavirus patients in Sindh has reached 175,642, 120,356 in Punjab, 47,701 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 30,748 in Islamabad, 4,666 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 6,982 in Azad Kashmir.