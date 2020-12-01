In quest to take selfie, youth drowns in Chenab river

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
RAHIM YAR KHAN: A 17-year-old died as he drowned while trying to take a selfie during a voyage in the Chenab River, rescue sources informed Geo News on Tuesday.
Zeeshan, 17, was in a boat with his friends when he lost his balance while taking a group selfie and as a result drowned, according to rescue sources.
After a six-hour struggle, divers recovered the young man's body and handed it over to his relatives.
Rescue sources said the teenager was a resident of Basti Chakar Mohana and a student of class XI.