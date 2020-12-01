close
Tue Dec 01, 2020
December 1, 2020

In quest to take selfie, youth drowns in Chenab river

Tue, Dec 01, 2020

RAHIM YAR KHAN: A 17-year-old died as he drowned while trying to take a selfie during a voyage in the Chenab River, rescue sources informed Geo News on Tuesday.

Zeeshan, 17, was in a boat with his friends when he lost his balance while taking a group selfie and as a result drowned, according to rescue sources.

After a six-hour struggle, divers recovered the young man's body and handed it over to his relatives.

Rescue sources said the teenager was a resident of Basti Chakar Mohana and a student of class XI. 

