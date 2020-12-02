Bakhtawar Bhutto treats Instagram fans to new engagement video

Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari. Photo: File

Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari, the daughter of former president Asif Zardari and late Benazir Bhutto, uploaded a new video of her engagement ceremony on Instagram today (Tuesday).



In the clip, Bakhtawar could be seen walking hand-in-hand with her father Asif Zardari, accompanied by her younger sister Aseefa Bhutto and her paternal aunt Faryal Talpur.

The video also featured her fiance Mahmood Choudhry, the son of a UAE-based businessman, waiting for her in a well-decorated garden.

In the caption of the video, Bakhatwar informed users about her outfit and makeup and also tagged the crew behind the camera.





Within a few hours of posting, the video garnered 105,000-plus views and more than 1,400 comments in which users praised Bakhtawar's outfit and sent their blessings to the newly-engaged couple.

Bakhtawar exchanged rings with Mahmood Choudhry on November 27. The event was attended by several bigwigs of Pakistan.

However, her brother Bilawal Bhutto Zardari could not be present at the engagement ceremony after testing positive for COVID-19 a day before the event.