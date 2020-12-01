PML-N's Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shahbaz seek extension in five-day parole

LAHORE: PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shahbaz have sought an extension in their five-day parole, whcih the government had granted to them ahead of the funeral of Begum Shamim Akhtar.

The parole ends today (Tuesday) and they are to be sent back to jail by tomorrow (Wednesday).

The PML-N submitted a request for the extension to the Punjab Home Department.



The extension has been requested because it reads that the two leaders have been getting visits by people to offer condolences.

A meeting has been called by Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar to consider the request for extension.

Former adviser to prime minister on information and broadcasting, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, meanwhile, commented on the extension, saying the PML-N leaders were released on parole on humanitarian grounds.

She said the parole cannot be extended and a request should never have been submitted.