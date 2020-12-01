Coronavirus: Smart lockdown in five Peshawar areas from today

PESHAWAR: A smart lockdown has been imposed by the district administration in five areas of Peshawar starting today 6pm.

Coronavirus cases are fast increasing in the city. Deputy Commissioner Ali Asghar says the move aims to prevent the spread of the virus.

The notification for the smart lockdown was issued on Tuesday.

Sectors E-VI and N-IV of Hayatabad, University Town, Park Road and Old Jamrud Road, Hayatabad Industrial Estate, and Peshawar Cantt area will be under the smart lockdown.

No gatherings are allowed in these areas and congregations in mosques have been restricted to five people.

All shops except pharmacies, food supplies, tandoors and general stores will remain closed.