CAEXPO: China appreciates Pakistan's role in strengthening cooperation with China, ASEAN countries

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying. Photo: File

China has lauded Pakistan’s participation as a special partner of cooperation in the 17th China-ASEAN Expo (CAEXPO) held in Nanning, Guangxi province of China, and its overall role in strengthening ties with Beijing.

The Pakistan Mission in China established a “Pakistan Pavilion” wherein around 16 Pakistan businessmen and traders set up stalls and showcased Pakistani brands and products at the exhibition.

According to the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson, the participation shows the country's sincere wish to strengthen cooperation with China and ASEAN countries.

“As you said, this year for the first time, Pakistan was invited as a special partner of cooperation to attend the expo. President Dr Arif Alvi delivered a video address at the opening ceremony. It shows Pakistan’s sincere wish to strengthen cooperation with China and ASEAN,” the Chinese official, Hua Chunying said during her regular briefing.

Islamabad had been supporting and participating in the China-ASEAN Expo, she said, adding that it had been using this platform to enhance cooperation with markets in China and ASEAN.

Stressing that both countries were good neighbours linked by mountains and rivers, the Chinese official said that both countries were all-weather cooperative and strategic partners.

Hoping to work with all sides to deepen cooperation within China-ASEAN-Pakistan and achieve win-win development, she said: “We are all-weather all-round strategic cooperative partners. We have geographical proximity and there are also links between Pakistan and ASEAN countries.”

This year, Pakistan was invited as a special cooperation partner country to participate in the CAEXPO by the Chinese government.

Pakistan Ambassador to China Moin ul Haque attended the opening ceremony of the expo. Chinese President Xi Jinping, President Arif Alvi, and heads of the states and governments of 10 ASEAN countries delivered video speeches.