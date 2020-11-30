close
Mon Nov 30, 2020
November 30, 2020

PM Imran Khan determined to resolve gas sector's issues: Omar Ayub

Mon, Nov 30, 2020
Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan along with Special Assistant on Petroleum Nadeem Babar addressing a press conference. Photo Courtesy: Radio Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan on  Monday said that  Prime Minister Imran   Khan is keen to resolve the issues pertaining to the supply of gas across the country, especially with the onset of winter, Radio Pakistan reported.

The federal minister presided over a consultative meeting on the pricing mechanism of gas and LNG co-chaired by Special Assistant on Petroleum Nadeem Babar in Islamabad.

Babar stated that the production rate, which contributed to the supply-demand gap in the gas sector, has decreased over the years.

He highlighted the premier's vision to resolve the issue within the scope of the constitutional rights of provinces and in accordance with what is acceptable to all stakeholders. The premier's aide also apprised the forum about the cross-subsidy being provided by the government to the energy sector.

Energy ministers of Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Chief Secretary Balochistan represented their respective provinces.

The forum explored the issues, challenges, and plausibility of implementing a country-wide sustainable and affordable gas pricing mechanism.

At the outset of the meeting, Federal Minister Omar Ayub Khan thanked the provincial ministers for joining the meeting and coming together for "a national cause".


