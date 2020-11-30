close
Mon Nov 30, 2020
Pakistan

Web Desk
November 30, 2020

Karachi University declares BCom Part II and both Parts External result

Pakistan

Web Desk
Mon, Nov 30, 2020
The Silver Jubilee gate of the University of Karachi. — The News/Files

KARACHI: University of Karachi on Monday  declared the results of BCom Parts-II and BCom both Parts (External) Annual Examination 2019.

According to the statement, Maleeha Nazeer Khan, daughter of Nazeer Aslam Khan having seat number 815195, obtained 1,015 marks out of the total of 1,400 marks and clinched overall the first position.

Sana Bano, seat number 815300, received 1,007 marks and secured the second position whereas Zunaira Ali, seat number 815096, bagged 1,006 marks and obtained the third position.

As many as 3,571 candidates were registered of which 3,250 students appeared in the examination, the statement said.

The statement said that 69 candidates were declared pass with first division, 466 students with second division and one candidate managed to clear the exam with third division. The overall pass percentage was 16.49%.

