Pak-China relations will be no different in the wake of future challenges: COAS Bajwa

Picture showing the flags of Pakistan (L) and China. Photo: File

Pakistan's Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday met China's Minister of National Defence General Wei Fenghe to discuss matters of mutual interest.

"[The] Pakistan Army greatly values our time-tested and brotherly relations with China," General Bajwa said. "We have been standing together all along, and our relations will be no different in wake of future challenges."

According to a press release by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), during the meeting, Gen Bajwa and Gen Fenghe discussed regional security and enhanced bilateral defence collaboration.



Minister Fenghe acknowledged and appreciated the Pakistan Army’s sincere efforts towards maintaining regional peace and providing a secure environment to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects.

The Chief of Army Staff thanked Minister Fenghe for China’s unwavering support to Pakistan on all key issues, both at regional and international forums, the statement read.

The two leaders also signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the enhancement of defence cooperation between both the Armies.

Minister Fenghe also laid a floral wreath at the Yadgar-e-Shuhada spot, while a contingent of Pakistan Army presented a guard of honour to him.



