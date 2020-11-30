Karachi man accidentally kills himself while filming a TikTok video

A factory's security guard accidentally took his own life in Karachi's Gulshan-e-Maymar area while filming a TikTok video.

According to Geo News, the 20-year-old man, who hailed from Sindh's Sanghar District, was toying with a gun and loading a bullet in it while getting himself filmed for the popular video-sharing platform.

In the video clip, which later went viral, he can be seen pointing the loaded gun towards his chest while flashing a smile when he accidentally shot himself dead.

According to the report, the man who was filming the video was also a security guard at the factory. He could be heard stopping the deceased from playing with the gun but alas, it was too late.

The body of the victim was shifted to Karachi's Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for an autopsy, but the family refused to carry out the procedure.



