Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan lashes out at PDM over coronavirus 'hypocrisy'

Firdous Ashiq Awan addresses a conference. Photo: PID/File

PTI leader and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar's aide Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan hit out at the Opposition and the PPP for having markets closed in Sindh by 6 pm while on the other hand, holding large rallies in Punjab.

Taking to Twitter, the chief minister's aide lashed out at the PPP and the PDM, saying that on the one hand, Sindh government was closing markets at 6 pm as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus while on the other hand, the PPP was holding jalsas in Multan.

"Such is the extent of [their] hypocrisy that buses filled with people are being brought to Punjab to hold jalsas," said Dr Firdous Awan.

Turning her guns towards the 11-party alliance, Dr Firdous Awan said that the PDM was promoting a "friendly" environment for the coronavirus to spread.

The PTI leader has lashed out at the PDM for holding its rally in Multan today. While scores of FIRs have been registered against PDM and PPP workers, leaders of the alliance have defiantly told the government that the rally will take place come what may.

PDM to hold jalsa in Multan today

The PPP is planning to host the PDM jalsa at Qila Kohna Qasim Bagh Stadium. The gathering will also mark the party's 53rd foundation day.

Aseefa is standing in for party chairman and brother Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who tested positive for the novel coronavirus last week and is self-isolating. He will be addressing the jalsa via video link.

PPP MPA Ali Haider Gilani said Aseefa will head to the Gilani House from the airport. She and Yousuf Raza Gilani will lead the rally.

Road-trip for Maryam

As per Ali Haider, PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz will be driving to Multan via GT Road. Scores of political workers will be waiting at Chungi no. 9 to welcome here.

Permission denied

The city administration has refused to grant permission for a public gathering planned by the Opposition alliance, citing the rising spread of the coronavirus.

An application seeking permission to hold the meeting on November 30 in Multan was filed by PPP leader Natasha Daultana.

Denying permission for the jalsa, Deputy Commissioner Amir Khattak cited Punjab government directives banning public gatherings of more than 300 guests until January 31 next year. He added that at least eight smart lockdowns have been imposed in the city to curb the COVID-19 outbreak.