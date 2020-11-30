close
Mon Nov 30, 2020
Pakistan

Web Desk
November 30, 2020

Once again, Lahore ranked as most polluted city in the world

Pakistan

Web Desk
Mon, Nov 30, 2020
Lahore on AQI was ranked number one after obtaining a 423PM. Photo: File

Lahore was once again reported as the most polluted city in the world, according to the US Air Quality Index's data on Monday.

According to the index, Lahore reported a particulate matter (PM) rating of 423.  Interestingly, Karachi also joined Lahore in the list of top 10 cities for the worst air quality.

On the other hand, New Delhi came in second with a PM of 229, while Nepal’s capital Kathmandu ranked the third-worst city with a PM of 178.

The United States Environmental Protection Agency regards air quality satisfactory if the AQI is under 50. Lahore’s AQI fell in the range of 301 and higher, which has been classified as “hazardous”.

To reduce the smog, the provincial disaster management authority in Punjab has to date sealed 613 brick kilns, 2,148 industries and impounded 8,579 vehicles.

Taking actions to prevent the environment, the PDMA has arrested 478 people, according to a report by the authority from November 22.

