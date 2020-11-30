Karachi to experience dry, cold wether during next 24 hours

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: The metropolis will witness dry and cold weather over the next 24 hours, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said Monday.
According to the weather update, a minimum temperature of 12°C was recorded in the port city with 57% humidity.
A day earlier, the port city had witnessed one of the coldest days of winter in its history, breaking a 10-year-old record.
The minimum temperature was recorded at 10.5°C, which surpassed the previous record of 12°C in 2010.
According to the PMD, the lowest temperature recorded in November was 7.4°C back in 1986.