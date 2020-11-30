Karachi to experience dry, cold wether during next 24 hours

A day earlier, the port city had witnessed one of the coldest days of winter in its history, breaking a 10-year-old record. Photo: File

KARACHI: The metropolis will witness dry and cold weather over the next 24 hours, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said Monday.

According to the weather update, a minimum temperature of 12°C was recorded in the port city with 57% humidity.

A day earlier, the port city had witnessed one of the coldest days of winter in its history, breaking a 10-year-old record.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 10.5°C, which surpassed the previous record of 12°C in 2010.

According to the PMD, the lowest temperature recorded in November was 7.4°C back in 1986.