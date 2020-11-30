MQM-P leader Muhammad Adil Siddiqui dies from coronvirus

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: MQM-P leader Muhammad Adil Siddiqui lost his life life to the coronavirus, Geo News reported on Monday.
A spokesperson for a private hospital where the MQM-P leader was being treated said Siddiqui was suffering from a lung-related illness. He was 57.
The former Sindh MPA and minister was born on May 12, 1963 in Karachi. He completed his bachelors from the University of Karachi.
The MQM-P leader had reportedly returned to Pakistan recently after spending a long time abroad.