Asad Umar forecasts PTI's govt in Sindh, says PPP-era to be over soon

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar addressing the media in Larkana, on November 28, 2020. — Geo News

LARKANA: The Zardari-era will soon end in Sindh, Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar claimed Saturday, while forecasting that the PTI would rule the province in the future.

The federal government and the Opposition have been at loggerheads after the latter announced the 11-party alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement to oust the incumbent rulers.

Speaking to media in the city that is considered PPP's stronghold, the federal minister said that the ruling PTI would establish its rule in Larkana. "We will draft a package for Sindh's development."

Umar lamented that "a few families accumulated wealth" in the province, while the poor people of Sindh continued to suffer.

Talking about rallies, Umar said that PTI could hold public gatherings in Sindh, but it "preferred not to put people's lives at risk over [mere] politics."

The minister, shedding light on PTI's work in Sindh, said that the Centre had distributed the most cash to underprivileged people in the province during the lockdown.

"The government distributed [billions] among poor people as they were severely affected due to the lockdown," he said.

The minister had apparently visited the city to meet senior PTI leader Ameer Bakhsh Bhutto, where he assured him that Prime Minister Imran Khan was serious about clearing reservations of party leaders.

Bhutto voiced his concerns that despite joining the PTI, no one in the top-brass was ready to listen to him. "The party is facing difficulties due to lack of organisation and security."

"All your reservations will be removed," Umar assured him.

Meanwhile, addressing the media in Sukkur earlier in the day, Umer said PPP had completely failed to develop the Sukkur district, however, the PTI government was working for all districts' development, including Sukkur.

PM Imran Khan has taken important decisions to control the rising inflation in the country, he said, adding that he would discuss Sukkur’s development projects with Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

The minister said that the Centre, through the Sindh government, would soon execute federal-funded development projects.

Umar further said that Pakistan’s COVID-19 policy has been appreciated globally, and advised the masses to follow the government’s prescribed safety precautions, warning everyone that the virus is still present.

