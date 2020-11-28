Coronavirus in Pakistan: More than 3,000 cases reported four days in a row

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reported more than 3,000 COVID-19 cases for the fourth consecutive day on Friday as the country continues to fight the second wave of the infection.

Coronavirus cases surged by at least 3,045 on Friday, the National Command and Operations Centre's statistics said. This brings the tally to 392,356 cases.

Sindh reported the most cases with 1,423 people testing positive, while Punjab is second with 738 new cases. At least 447 people tested positive in Islamabad, 323 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 38 in Balochistan, 55 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 21 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

After two days of remaining at 7.2%, the country's coronavirus positivity rate dropped to 6.3% on November 27.

Deaths and recoveries

With 45 patients succumbing to the virus, the country's death toll surged past 7,900.

NCOC stats show 15 deaths were recorded in Punjab, 12 in Sindh, nine in KP, six in AJK, and one in GB. Balochistan reported no deaths in the past 24 hours.

There are at least 2,172 patients under critical care while the number of active cases stands at 46,861. NCOC said 281 ventilators are occupied across Pakistan out of 1,760 vents allocated for COVID-19.

In Sindh, 802 people recovered from the virus. The second highest single-day recoveries were observed in Islamabad at 334 and third in KP with 277 people beating the virus. AJK recorded 103 recoveries, Punjab 98, Balochistan 30, and 28 in GB.