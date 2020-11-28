Gilgit Baltistan to get new Chief Minister on Monday

GILGIT: Election for the slot of Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan will be held on Monday.

A revised schedule issued by the Gilgit Baltistan Assembly secretariat confirmed this on Friday.

It says candidates can submit their nomination papers on Monday at 11:30am.

The papers will be scrutinized and published at noon. Candidatures can be withdrawn till 2pm.

The results will be announced at 4pm.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Barrister Khalid Khurshid was named Friday for the chief minister slot in Gilgit-Balistan. Barrister Khalid had a close contest with Fathullah Khan.

Khalid’s name was finalised after a meeting presided over by Prime Minister Imran Khan and attended by PTI Chief Organiser Saifullah Khan Nyazee.



The key slot of GB Assembly Speaker has already been pocketed by PTI.

It was learnt that the name of Barrister Khalid was finalised after consultations with the PTI central leadership and its chapter in Gilgit-Baltistan.



The GB legislature consists of a total of 33 members; 24 directly elected and nine on reserved seats and 21 members belong to PTI whereas PPP is the second largest party in the assembly with four members.

