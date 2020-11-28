Nawaz, Shehbaz's mother to be laid to rest in Lahore today

LAHORE: The funeral prayers of Begum Shamim Akhtar, the mother of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, are in Lahore today (Saturday).

The funeral prayers are expected to take place at the Sharif Medical City, Raiwind at 1:30pm. She will be buried in Jati Umrah.

Late Begum Akhtar's body has been sent to Pakistan from London via British Airways flight BA-059.



Geo News reported Saturday morning that her body had reached Lahore and was handed over to her son, Shehbaz, who was at the Lahore airport with his son Hamza Shahbaz to receive the body.

PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb and PML-N's Attaullah Tarar were also there at the Allama Iqbal International Airport.

Scores of PML-N workers made their way to the airport as the London flight carrying Begum Akhtar's body landed in Lahore.

PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif offered the funeral prayers of his mother in London on Friday along with several family and party members.

The prayers were held in London Central Mosque — alternatively known as Regent's Park Mosque — where the number of participants had to be limited to 30 under the United Kingdom's coronavirus guidelines.