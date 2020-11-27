Indian MiG-29K crashes in sea, search for missing pilot underway

One of the pilots aboard the aircraft was rescued. Photo: Forbes

NEW DELHI: Indian media reported on Friday that the Indian navy is searching for a pilot gone missing after a MiG-29K trainer aircraft crashed into the sea on Thursday.

According to Hindustan Times, two pilots had gone missing after the plane had crashed into the sea at 5pm on Thursday. It added that one of the pilots have been rescued.

“One pilot recovered and search by air and surface units in progress for the second pilot,” the report said citing officials.

The publication reported that the Indian Navy has ordered an inquiry into the incident.

Officials told the Hindustan Times that the plane was doing a sortie after taking off from India’s only aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya.

The Hindustan Times said the Russian-origin MiG-29K planes operate from the deck of INS Vikramaditya.

The ship had recently taken part in the recent Malabar naval drills involving the Quad navies of US, Australia, India and Japan in the northern Arabian sea.