Fri Nov 27, 2020
PM Imran Khan to finalise name of Gilgit Baltistan chief minister

Pakistan

Web Desk
Fri, Nov 27, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has called an urgent meeting on Friday where the names of the next chief minister of Gilgit Baltistan (GB) along with other potential cabinet members will be finalised. 

Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur has also flown to Islamabad to attend the meeting at the Prime Minister's House.

Sources told Geo News that the government will announce the names after they have been duly approved by PM Imran Khan.

Barrister Khalid Khurshid and Fatehullah Khan are eyeing the position of Gilgit-Baltistan's chief minister.

Sohail Abbas will possibly get the  Board of Revenue portfolio, Shams Lone will likely get the food ministry, Javed Manawa will possibly be the next finance minister of GB, while Raja Nasir Abbas is likely to be given the portfolio of Sports, Culture, and Tourism. 

Sources added that  Raja Muhammad Zakaria Khan will possibly get the portfolio of agriculture, Haji Shah Beg may be given the portfolio of forests and wildlife,  while  Wazir Kaleem and Raja Azeem will probably be the next ministers for the department of works and education, respectively.

