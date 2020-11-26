UAE embassy provides 'supportive items' to woman workers in Pakistan

Workers producing face masks. — AFP/Files

In a friendly gesture, the United Arab Emirates Embassy in Islamabad has provided "supportive items" to more than 30,000 Pakistani women medical workers during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.



The embassy, explaining why it had taken the step, said that it was done in a bid to empower women in the country.

"The UAE Embassy in Islamabad provides supportive items to more than 38,000 female medical workers in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan during coronavirus pandemic, as part of its efforts for women's empowerment," it said.

Meanwhile, the embassy said that three batches of a total of 35 metric tonnes of food and aid was sent to Pakistan to hep the country tackle coronavirus.