Thu Nov 26, 2020
Pakistan

Web Desk
November 27, 2020

Lodhran man allegedly kills grandson in cold blood to punish daughter

Pakistan

Web Desk
Fri, Nov 27, 2020
Illustration/The News/Files

LODHRAN: A woman accused her father of killing her infant child to punish her for marring by choice, police said Thursday.

According to police, the daughter filed an FIR at a local police station against her father, accusing him of murdering his own grandson.

The woman said in the FIR that she had married by choice a few months ago which was not approved by her father. In revenge, he murdered the complainant’s one-month-old child by strangling him to death.

Police said that the suspect has been arrested while they are conducting raids to arrest four other suspects in the case.

