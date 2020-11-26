Markets in Sindh to remain open until 8pm

Picture showing a busy Karachi market. Photo: File

Giving in to the demands of traders, merchants, and businesspeople, the Sindh government on Thursday announced that markets across the province will now remain open until 8pm, Geo News reported.

Previously, the government had directed businesses to stop all activities by 6pm in line with the rules of the "smart lockdown."

Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab took to his Twitter account on Thursday evening and confirmed the decision, asking traders and businessmen to comply with the government's coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs).

"This is to inform that markets in Sindh will remain open till 8 PM. It is again expected from the market associations, shop owners and citizens that due regard to SOPs shall be observed & everyone including the shopkeeper and visitor shall wear a mask," he wrote.

Earlier, various traders' bodies in Pakistan's financial capital had demanded the government of Sindh allow their shops to operate from 10am to 8pm after new restrictions were announced to curb the rising coronavirus cases.

The merchants' demands were announced Thursday during a joint press conference by the Karachi Electronics Dealers Association, Sindh Tajir Ittehad, and other traders' bodies of the metropolis.

They threatened the government that if their demands were not met, they would hold sit-ins outside the markets, adding that businesses had already suffered losses due to the torrential rains and the previous lockdown.



