close
Thu Nov 26, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Pakistan

Web Desk
November 27, 2020

Results of Special COVID-19 Intermediate Exams announced by Rawalpindi Board

Pakistan

Web Desk
Fri, Nov 27, 2020

RAWALPINDI: Only 1,255 candidates have passed the Special (COVID-19) Intermediate 2020 Examination, while 8,756 failed, 222 were absent and the  percentage of the successful candidates was a mere 12.37%.

The results of the exams were announced by the Rawalpindi Education Board   on Thursday.

According to the Education Board, 12,371 candidates were registered out of whom 10,142 appeared in the special exams.

The board's spokesperson said that out of 10,142 candidates that appeared, 4,350 students were female and 5,792 were male.

Results were sent to the candidates on their mobile phone numbers, mentioned in their admission forms.

Latest News

More From Pakistan