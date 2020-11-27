Results of Special COVID-19 Intermediate Exams announced by Rawalpindi Board

RAWALPINDI: Only 1,255 candidates have passed the Special (COVID-19) Intermediate 2020 Examination, while 8,756 failed, 222 were absent and the percentage of the successful candidates was a mere 12.37%.



The results of the exams were announced by the Rawalpindi Education Board on Thursday.

According to the Education Board, 12,371 candidates were registered out of whom 10,142 appeared in the special exams.

The board's spokesperson said that out of 10,142 candidates that appeared, 4,350 students were female and 5,792 were male.

Results were sent to the candidates on their mobile phone numbers, mentioned in their admission forms.