Thu Nov 26, 2020
November 26, 2020

Gilgit Baltistan all set to elect new speaker, deputy speaker today

Thu, Nov 26, 2020

GILGIT: The Gilgit-Baltistan Legislative Assembly will get its new speaker and deputy speaker today (Thursday) after 4pm.

On Wednesday, the newly elected members of the GB Legislative Assembly took their oath. They will elect the new speaker and deputy speaker.

PTI's Amjad Hussain Zaidi is up against the opposition's Ghulam Mohammad for the post of speaker, while Nazir Ahmed has been nominated by the PTI for deputy speaker and Rehmat Khaliq by the opposition.

PTI has 22 out of the 33 seats in the GB Legislative Assembly.

