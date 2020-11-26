Partly cloudy, cold night forecast for Karachi in next 24 hours: Met office





Photo: Reuters

KARACHI: Karachi will witness partly cloudy weather and a cold night during the next 24 hours, the Meteorological department said Thursday.

The city experienced its first winter rain Tuesday night after which the Met office director had said Karachi will have more rain and be colder than is usual this December.

Light to heavy rainfall was reported in different parts of the metropolis, including Gulzar-e-Hijri, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Rashid Minhas Road, Gulshan-e-Jamal, Shahra-e-Faisal, Shah Faisal Colony, Malir and Quaidabad.

Other areas, including Surjani, Orangi, Baldia Town, New Karachi, Federal B Area, Nazimabad, II Chundrigar Road, MA Jinnah Road and Old City Area also witnessed light rain.

The Met director had said the next rain spell will be in the first week of December.

A minimum temperature of 15.5 degrees Celsius was recorded as of 8am on Thursday, the Met office said.

Northeast winds are blowing at a speed of 18 kilometres per hour, they said.