PPP Chairman Bilawal tests positive for coronavirus

PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto says that he will be working from home in isolation and will also address the upcoming PPP foundation day gathering through a video link. Photo: File

KARACHI: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari announced on Thursday that he was self isolating after his test results for the coronavirus came out as positive.

"I have tested positive for COVID-19 and am self isolating with mild symptoms," said Bilawal in a tweet.

The PPP chairman said that he will be working from home in isolation and that will also address the upcoming PPP foundation day gathering through a video link.

"Wear a mask everyone, see you on the other side," urged Bilawal.

Bilawal's political secretary tests positive

On Tuesday, the PPP Chairman went into self-isolation after his political secretary Jameel Soomro tested positive for coronavirus.

Sources said the entire staff of Bilawal House in Karachi has also been directed to undergo COVID-19 tests on the directives issued by former president Asif Ali Zardari.

The staff, including security personnel, will not be allowed inside without a PCR test report.

The PPP boss was planning to host Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) gathering at Qila Kohna Qasim Bagh Stadium in Multan on November 30. The gathering will also mark the party's 53rd foundation day.

The government and Opposition have locked horns over public gatherings as a second wave of coronavirus infections spikes across the country. The federal government has banned large public gatherings of more than 300 people among other COVID-19 restrictions.