PMC to hold special MDCAT 2020 exam for coronavirus positive students

The logo of the Pakistan Medical Council (PMC). — Twitter

The Pakistan Medical Council will conduct a special exam on December 13 for students who have contracted coronavirus, according to a statement on Wednesday.



"The Medical & Dental Council has approved the holding of a Special MDCAT Examination for COVID-19 positive students," PMC said.



The PMC, in the statement, said that in the scenario that a registered student contacts coronavirus between November 15, 2020 and November 29 2020, the candidate shall be permitted to sit in the special examination which will take place on December 13, 2020.



The PMC said that only those students who have tested positive for coronavirus will upload and submit their tests on the website — nts.org.pk/PMC.

"All applicants who are COVID-19 positive shall immediately be deferred to the Special MDCAT Examination to be held on 13th December 2020. The link for uploading the test result will remain operational from 26th November 2020 to 29th November 2020," the statement said.



The PMC assured that the special MDCAT exam would be conducted with the same structure and standard as the MDCAT examination being conducted on 29th November, 2020.

The PMC said that those students who are referred to the special MDCAT examination could use the roll number already assigned to them.



However, they should print fresh roll number slips designating the centres for their special MDCAT examination.

"NTS shall be notifying the deferred applicants where they can download their slips via SMS," it said.

