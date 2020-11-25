Coronavirus: Pakistan reports highest single-day spike in four months

The positivity rate remains stagnant for the third consecutive day at over 7%. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: With 3,009 new cases, Pakistan reports the highest single-day spike in over four months, taking the cumulative tally to 382,892, showed the data by the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC).

According to the data, about 59 people lost their lives to the contagious disease across the country during the past 24 hours, taking the country's death to 7,803 so far.

The positivity rate remains stagnant for the third consecutive day at over 7%. However, the number of active cases has jumped to 41,115 while 1,867 patients are severe under critical care.

The figure of patients recovered from the virus has reached 332,974.



Yesterday, the Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar had addressed a press conference alongside Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan to discuss the coronavirus situation in the country and warned the masses to strictly take precautions.

As reported by Geo News, the minister said that in view of the ongoing situation, which arose over the last three weeks, Pakistan will be pushed back to a similar situation that it faced in June if coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs) are not followed.