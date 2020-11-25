close
Tue Nov 24, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Pakistan

Web Desk
November 25, 2020

Formation of intelligence coordination committee okayed by PM Imran Khan, sources say

Pakistan

Web Desk
Wed, Nov 25, 2020
PM Imran Khan (L) and DG ISI Lt Gen Faiz Hameed. The News/Files

ISLAMABAD: A recommendation to form an intelligence coordination committee has been greenlit by Prime Minister Imran Khan, Geo News reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

The sources said the coordination committee will include representatives from all of the intelligence agencies of Pakistan. It will be headed by the director-general of the Inter-Services Intelligence (DG ISI), Lt Gen Faiz Hameed, they added.

According to the sources, the intelligence coordination committee would ensure timely sharing of information on all sensitive issues.

The rules and regulations for the new body were being finalised, the sources added.

The sources further mentioned that the federal government was thinking of introducing legislation in the Parliament to set up the new intelligence coordination committee.

Latest News

More From Pakistan