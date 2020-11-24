Pakistan to continue exposing India: FO

Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri addressing a weekly press briefing at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad, on September 10, 2020. — YouTube

Pakistan will continue to expose India and not allow the world community to be misled through New Delhi's propaganda, the Foreign Office's spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said Tuesday.



His statement was in response to media queries on the reported briefing to a group of foreign envoys at the Indian Ministry of External Affairs on a so-called attempted terrorist attack in Nagrota district in India-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, said the spokesperson.

The Foreign Office, slamming India, said that it had escalated its anti-Pakistan campaign after Islamabad had unveiled a dossier containing irrefutable evidence of New Delhi's terrorist activities in Pakistan.

"The Indian government has escalated its anti-Pakistan campaign, marked by false narratives, concocted evidence, and orchestration of false flag operations," Chaudhri said, according to a statement.

"The purported briefing by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs is yet another attempt to mischievously implicate Pakistan in some alleged planned attack in [India-occupied Kashmir]," the spokesperson highlighted.

The statement said that the "completely baseless and unsubstantiated Indian allegations" were nothing but a reflection of desperate efforts on India’s part to salvage its false terrorism narrative against Pakistan and to divert international attention from its terrorism in occupied Kashmir.

The spokesperson said that Pakistan has been consistently appraising the world community on the possibility of India undertaking a false flag operation with the intention to implicate Pakistan and jeopardising regional peace and security.

"We forewarn the world community once again," Chaudhri said.

Pakistan will continue exposing India and not let the world community be misled by Indian propaganda, the spokesperson vowed.



"The world community, including the United Nations counter-terrorism mechanisms, must act on the dossier presented by Pakistan with incontrovertible evidence of Indian state-sponsorship of terrorism," the spokesperson added.

A day earlier, India's Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla met with a group of foreign envoys to share information that the so-called attack in Nagrota was “part of Pakistan’s ongoing terror campaign”, according to The Wire.



On November 21, Pakistan had summoned an senior Indian envoy to categorically reject completely groundless allegations by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking to mischievously implicate Pakistan in an alleged planned attack in occupied Kashmir's Nagrota district.

"It was communicated that the Government of Pakistan views these entirely baseless and unsubstantiated Indian allegations as part of India’s desperate attempts to divert international attention from its state-terrorism in [occupied Kashmir] and its state-sponsorship of terrorism against Pakistan," a the statement from the Foreign Office said.

The dossier

Last week, Pakistan had presented a detailed dossier containing evidence of India's involvement in terrorism being carried out in Pakistan.

"Today, we have irrefutable facts that we will present before the nation and the international community through this dossier," Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said as he addressed a press briefing at the Foreign Office alongside Director-General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar.

ISPR said India had suffered "substantial loss" in Pakistan's "befitting reply".

"You can see a pattern of constant ceasefire violations," Qureshi said on Saturday, adding that the dossier contains many details and some of them will be used in "the time of need".



"The world knows that when Pakistan was busy partnering in the peace process, India was laying a web of terrorism around us," said the country's top diplomat.