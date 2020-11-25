Karachi weather gets colder as northwesterly winds pull mercury down to 16°C

The northwestern winds were recorded at a speed of 18km/hr, the Meteorological Department said. The News/Files

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said Tuesday the weather in the southern port city became colder, with the temperature dropping to as low as 16°C due to the northwestern winds.



The PMD said Karachi's weather was expected to remain partly cloudy within the next 24 hours and the city is likely to receive light showers. The northwestern winds were recorded at a speed of 18km/hr, added the weather department.

The minimum temperature in Karachi was recorded at 16°C, according to the meteorological department, and the maximum temperature is likely to remain in the 27-29°C range.

Humidity in the air was recorded at 41%, stated the PMD.

First winter rainfall expected this week

The PMD had warned last week that Karachi's weather was likely to become chillier as the city would receive the winter season's first rainfall between November 23 and November 25.

A PMD spokesperson had said there was no forecast of thunder or lightning. Karachiites may experience stronger and colder-than-usual winds following the winter's first rainfall, they had noted.

The mercury in Karachi may drop and the severity of the cold rise after the first rains of winter, they said.

Longer winters in Karachi

Back in October, the PMD had warned that winters in the port city were expected to be longer this year and a relevant outlook would be released in the first week of November.

The PMD spokesperson had said Karachi's weather was expected to get colder at night. That, in turn, was likely to bring colder nights in the port city, they had said.

"Due to a change in the wind direction over [every] 24 hours, the weather gets chillier at night," they had said.

Rain in Sindh

In the rest of Sindh, rain lashed Jacobabad and surroundings, with Larkana and Sukkur receiving light drizzle.

In Balochistan, rain continued intermittently in and around Chaman, near the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, with heavy rain, hail, and dense fog on Kozak Top affecting traffic flow.

Intermittent rain also continued in the Ziarat Valley and Mastung, with snowfall on the mountains nearby, while Musa Khel, Pishin, Muslim Bagh, and Kan Mehtarzai received light showers.

The cold winds, rain, and snow have consequently increased the severity of the cold across the province.

In Balochistan's capital of Quetta, light rains carried on intermittently, with the minimum temperature recorded at 6°C, whereas the same in Zhob, Kalat, Khuzdar, Panjgur, and Gwadar was recorded at 1°C, 5°C, 6°C, 10°C, and 19°C, the meteorological department said.

PDMA Balochistan issues advisory

In light of the dreary, cold weather, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) for Balochistan issued an advisory for citizens, warning local authorities to remain alert and people to refrain from travelling unnecessarily.

The PDMA said there were chances of rain and snowfall in 20 districts of Balochistan from today to Thursday; these included Quetta, Zhob, Pishin, Sherani, Qila Saifullah, Qila Abdullah, Mastung, Kalat, Noshki, Khuzdar, Washik, Kharan, Panjgur, Ketch, Awaran, Lasbela, Chaghi, and Gwadar.

The body directed the deputy commissioners (DCs) of the concerned districts to remain alert and keep heavy machinery ready in case of snowfall.