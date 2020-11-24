Pakistan clarifies recognising Israel not under consideration

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan clarified on Tuesday that it does not intend to recognise Israel, terming all rumours to the contrary as "baseless speculation".

In a press release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), Pakistan categorically denied the speculation, adding that PM Imran Khan's statements in the past on the subject have been quite clear.

"The Prime Minister has made it clear that unless a just settlement of the Palestine issue, satisfactory to the Palestinian people, is found, Pakistan cannot recognize Israel," read the statement.

"For just and lasting peace, it is imperative to have a two-state solution in accordance with the relevant United Nations and OIC resolutions,with the pre-1967 borders, and Al-Quds Al-Sharif as the capital of a viable, independent and contiguous Palestinian State," said the MoFA.

Rumours of Pakistan recognising Israel started doing the rounds on social media after Israeli media stated that Netanyahu had met Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman a few days ago.

However, Saudi Arabia shot down the reports, adding that MBS had met US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, clarifying that no Israeli official had attended the meeting.