Sindh govt closes shrines for public as coronavirus cases increase

People walking into a shrine in Sindh. — The News/Files

SUKKUR: The Sindh government on Tuesday announced the closure of shrines across the province in a bid to stem the spread of the coronavirus.



The Aukaf Department issued a notification of closure of the shrines of the Sindh till January 31, including those of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar, Bhitt Shah, Dargah Serwari Nooh, Sachal Sarmast, and others.

The administration has vacated visitors from the shrines, while staff members have been directed to perform their duties in accordance with coronavirus SOPs.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus has taken the lives of 13 more people and infected another 1,382 in the last 24 hours, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said in a press release.



The chief minister said that the death toll had reached 2,858, while the overall cases stood at 166,033.