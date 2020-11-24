Schools shut due to non-compliance of SOPS, says education minister

Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood said that those who cannot adopt online schooling should give out homework to keep the education of students going.

The decision to shut down educational institutes across the country was taken after noticing the non-compliance with government-issued coronavirus SOPs by people, said Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood on Tuesday.

Speaking to Geo Pakistan, the minister said: "The SOPs were not being followed as they should have been. He added that the health department data showed rapid virus transmission in education institutes.

Underscoring that children's health cannot be taken lightly, the minister said there were around 50 million students across the country i.e. one-fourth of our population whose lives cannot be put into jeopardy. "They can become carriers. So it was necessary to shut down schools."

He further said that those who cannot adopt online schooling should give out homework to keep the education of students going. "Students or parents can be called once a week to submit the homework."

He maintained that schools will remain open till December 24.

Meanwhile, Sindh education minister Saeed Ghani said that the students in the province will not be promoted without prior examinations.

Ghani had made the announcement during the meeting of educational ministers chaired by Shafqat Mahmood a day prior which reviewed the current coronavirus situation and instructed that schools be closed from November 26.

Ghani said that students in grade 6 and above should be allowed to attend classes physically, while others should study at home.

The minister put forward another suggestion that the exam dates of grades 9, 10, 11 and 12 should be announced after reviewing the situation.