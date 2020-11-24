PPP continues to protest against GBA-2 results

A total of 24 candidates fought against each other in this constituency of whom 14 were independents. Photo: File

GILGIT: Pakistan People's Party on Tuesday announced that it will continue protesting against the GBA-2 (Gilgit II) election results as it refused to accept the recount decision in the constituency.

PPP Gilgit chapter president Amjad Hussain said that peaceful protests will be held at various locations in GB.



The recount result had declared PTI candidate Fatehullah Khan winner rejecting PPP's claims of rigging.

The recount was carried out after the PPP leader challenged the election result as unofficial results shared by the returning officer declared Khan ahead of PPP's Jamil Ahmed by 96 votes.



The activists of the PPP on Saturday took to the streets against the alleged rigging in the recently held elections in the region.

“Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf has stolen the results. Our win has been converted into a defeat, which is unacceptable to us,” Malik Farooq, the district president of PPP, told a rally. The rally participants had marched through the various roads and assembled outside the press club.



The protesters had chanted slogans against the PTI government and in support of their demands.



PTI leads in GB polls

The PTI has emerged as the single largest party in the hotly contested Gilgit-Baltistan elections, according to unofficial and unconfirmed results.



Results showed that the PTI won nine seats followed by independent candidates who won six seats, PPP won four seats, PML-N, JUI-F, MWM, and Islami Tehreek Pakistan of Sajid Ali Naqvi got one seat each.