ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will take the nation into confidence over the latest coronavirus situation in the country, Geo News reported Tuesday.



The premier would chair an important meeting of the National Coordination Committee (NCC) to review the national strategy to curb the spread of the virus.

“After the NCC meeting, PM Imran would address the media and take the nation into confidence about the steps taken by the government,” the TV channel said.

The meeting will also be attended by officials from the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) and the Ministry of National Health Services Regulation and Coordination. They will apprise the participants about the growing trend of COVID-19 infections across the country.

The premier will be briefed on the measures taken to contain the spread of coronavirus and will give the final approval on the closure of educational institutions, which was announced earlier by Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood.

Sources revealed that important decisions are expected to be taken in the NCC meeting which can include more smart lockdowns in different parts of the country.

Coronavirus positivity ratio reaches 7.5%

A total of 2,954 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the past 24 hours, bringing the tally to 379,883 . With 48 new deaths, the country's coronavirus death toll reached 7,744.

So far, a total of 331,760 people have recovered from the virus while the active number of cases stands at 40,379.

With 39,165 tests conducted across Pakistan, the positivity rate has reached 7.5%.