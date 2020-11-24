Federal Minister for Information Shibli Faraz, while addressing, a press conference. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information Shibli Faraz on Tuesday said that there were no restrictions imposed on PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and his family members to attend the funeral of Begum Shamim Akhtar in Pakistan.



In a tweet, the minister said that Nawaz, his sons Hassan and Hussain, and Ishaq Dar were free to return to Pakistan. He also warned them against politicising the matter. "Who are you trying to fool?" he lashed out on Twitter.

Begum Shamim Akhtar, 89, who was suffering from severe chest pain and worsening dementia, had passed away Sunday afternoon at the Avenfield apartments, where she was staying with her son, Nawaz Sharif.

The body had been transferred to the London Central Mosque's mortuary late Sunday night after the coroner and local police spent about three hours at the Sharif family's apartment to complete paperwork to determine the cause of death and other legal requirements.

Her funeral will be held at London Central Mosque after the Westminster Magistrates' Court coroner issues the death certificate. As per United Kingdom's coronavirus guidelines, the number of participants at the funeral is limited to 30.

The Sharif family was also waiting for a repatriation clearance from the Westminster Magistrates' Court coroner in order for the body of Nawaz Sharif’s mother to be taken to Pakistan for burial in Jati Umrah.

Nawaz will not be able to accompany his mother's body to Pakistan, ex-finance minister Ishaq Dar stated on Sunday, adding that the PML-N supremo has been advised by doctors not to travel because of his ailing health.